Chief Justice Afridi vows swift justice through AI, modern tech in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi vowed to transform judicial system using cutting-edge technology and unprecedented reforms like AI.

Addressing packed Supreme Court ceremony at start of the new judicial year, CJP Afridi stressed “technology to revolutionize justice delivery,” promising faster case resolutions and the first-ever use of Artificial Intelligence to schedule cases, once the ambitious Digital Scan Project is completed.

Under the project, a staggering 61,000 court files will be digitized within six months, a move experts say could dramatically reduce delays in Pakistan’s courts.

Chief Justice left the audience stunned as he revealed bold reforms, including Streamlined security measures as he cut his own security detail from nine vehicles to just two, insisting that the Red Zone no longer requires excessive protection.

Complaints against judges are being handled swiftly, with 64 already decided and 72 under review, ensuring accountability at the highest level. Supreme Court’s new Facilitation Center, launching October 1, will provide instant information to the public.

Afridi stressed that Supreme Court belongs to everyone and highlighted his focus on speedy justice, transparency, and reform-driven governance. “Expediting cases is our top priority,” he said, “and technology will be our most powerful tool.”

Chief Justice also confirmed reforms in judicial leave policies, ensuring that judges can operate efficiently without bureaucratic hurdles.