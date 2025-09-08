Latest

Lifestyle, Viral

Glam Queen Avneet Kaur sets social media on fire with her Bold Pictures

By News Desk
12:48 pm | Sep 8, 2025
Glam Queen Avneet Kaur Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Bold Pictures

Style icon Avneet Kaur is once again turning heads with her latest look, a sparkling Indo-Western jumpsuit that effortlessly combines glamour with elegance.

Flaunting her figure with confidence, Mardaani star proves why she continues to dominate the style charts from TV and Bollywood to social media. The actress paired a sleeveless blouse and flared pants with a chic dupatta, making the outfit a perfect choice for a night party, cocktail event, or wedding reception.

Her look is elevated with flawless makeup: smoky eyes accentuated with liner, paired with soft, nude lips that keep the focus on her mesmerizing gaze.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

Avneet’s hair, left open in soft, flowing waves, adds the perfect touch of glamour, making her look irresistibly captivating. The confidence she radiates only amplifies the charm of every snapshot.

As expected, these sizzling photos went viral within hours of being shared on Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section with love and admiration.

Sana Javed turns up the heat with new bold pictures

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now