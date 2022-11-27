General Sahir Shamshad Mirza assumes charge as CJCSC

RAWALPINDI – Newly-appointed Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Sunday assumed the charge of his new office at an impressive ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters on Sunday, said ISPR.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, besides a large number of serving and retired officers from three services, the ceremony was also attended by former Chairmen Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

A smartly-turned out Joint Services guard presented the salute as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee arrived at the venue.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) reviewed the guard of honour and the march past.