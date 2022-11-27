Shan Masood announces his wedding date
Share
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood will tie the knot in Peshawar on January 21, 2023.
Shan's betrothed Meeshay Khan belongs to Peshawar. The 33-year-old left-handed batter was born on October 14, 1989, in Kuwait. He has played 25 test matches, five One Day Internationals and 19 T20 Internationals. He was also a part of the Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2022.
Moreover, Shan has recently signed a two-year contract with The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which he will lead in 2023.
The left-handed batter is the son of renowned banker Mansoor Masood Khan, while his paternal uncle Waqar Masood Khan has served as federal finance secretary. He is the second among his three siblings. Shan's elder sister passed away last year and his younger brother, Ali, is a barrister.
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Shan Masood announces his wedding date04:20 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- General Sahir Shamshad Mirza assumes charge as CJCSC03:48 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Imran Khan 'shocked' over Azam Swati’s arrest by FIA03:16 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Sikhs launch campaign In Melbourne with 'Haryana Banay Ga Khalistan ...02:44 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Viral dance girl’s new video wins over internet01:28 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Esra Bilgiç’s new bold pictures set internet on fire11:49 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Shaan Shahid’s 'Zarrar' premiered at star-studded event in Lahore10:16 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022