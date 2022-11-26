Watch — Pakistan’s new CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza wins hearts by paying tribute to his teachers
RAWALPINDI – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who has been appointed Pakistan’s new Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, wins hearts as he took that opportunity to share how his teachers play vital role in his life.

The top general who hails from the Sindh Regiment recently garnered praise as his clip with his teachers is doing rounds on the internet. In a great sign of respect, Gen Mirza acknowledged the contribution of his teachers, saying ‘we are your products’.

He can be heard citing Alexander the Great’s quotation “I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well.”

With each passing day, we remember you, he mentioned, adding he shared old-school exercises with his children. Speaking further, the General said he opted for Army public schools rather than top grammar schools for his children.

On Thursday, Gen Mirza was named Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman Nadeem Raza by Sharif led government. He came to prominence as the DG military operations during the last two years of retired Gen Raheel Sharif’s tenure. He accompanied Gen (r) Sharif at the General Headquarters, which supervised the military operation against the terror groups in North Waziristan.

The former commander of Rawalpindi Corps is the recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) has served at senior leadership positions in his career, including Chief of General Staff, and Adjutant General at the General Headquarters.

During his assignment at Military Operations, he also commanded 40th Infantry Division in Okara. He has also served in United Nations-led operations in foreign countries and was conferred with UN Medal for Service in Sierra Leone (UNOMSIL Medal).  

Profile: Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza 12:49 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been shortlisted as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee ...

Mirza was commissioned in the 8th Battalion of the Sind Regiment as second lieutenant in 1985. In 1988, he was promoted as lieutenant and became Captain in 1991.  He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in 2019.  

