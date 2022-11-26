vivo Y35 launched in Pakistan — price, specification, camera 

LAHORE - Today, vivo launched the latest Y35 smartphone in its Y series which embodies style and elegance. vivo’s Y Series is known for offering its users a flagship experience at affordable prices and this latest smartphone is no different.

The vivo Y35, as a culmination of style and technology, offers the best in the industry. The device promises a powerful performance backed by the Snapdragon 680 processor that makes every task smooth as butter and has amazing battery life with a powerful 5000mAh battery and 44W FlashCharge technology.

Along with the combination of a powerful processor and powerful battery capabilities, vivo Y35 also offers users 8GB+8GB Extended RAM and 128GB ROM that supports memory expansion of up to 1TB.

Moreover, vivo Y35 is equipped with a powerful 50MP Triple Rear Camera that makes it possible to capture clear, amazing, and bright pictures due to its large sensor. The smartphone comes with various camera features like the Video Face Beauty and the Multi-Style Portrait along with the Super Night Camera.

To offer users a smooth multitasking experience, vivo Y35 also comes with Multi-Turbo 5.5 in addition to the Ultra Game Mode. The Ultra Game Mode enhances the gaming experience to a whole new level by offering multiple options like Do Not Disturb, Brightness Lock and Game Picture-in-Picture features while the user plays the game. With such amazing features, a professional-standard gaming experience is now within the grasp of the user.

Moreover, the Y35 smartphone is minimalistic in style and comfortable to hold due to its frosted anti-glare (AG) surface. The flat frame design along with the 2.5D Curvature adds to the class and elegance exuded by the smartphone.

Additionally, to combine user experience with the class, the device offers the Side Fingerprint Scanner along with the Face Wake feature. The Side Fingerprint Scanner integrates the fingerprint scanner with the power button to offer a more enhanced look to the devices. The Face Wake feature makes it possible to unlock the phone at lightning-fast speed whenever the user picks it up.

Pricing & Availability

Available in two trendy colour variants, Agate Black and Dawn Gold, vivo Y35 can be purchased across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 59,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for vivo Y35 along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 month warranty for accessories. vivo Y35 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).