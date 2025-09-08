Dr Nabiha confirms second marriage plans; who is the husband-to-be?

KARACHI – Renowned psychologist, social media influencer, and former news anchor Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan has once again captured public attention—this time not for a bold statement or controversy, but for a personal life update.

In a recent interview on her YouTube channel, Dr. Nabiha announced that she is engaged and plans to get married soon.

She clarified ongoing speculation, stating, “Some people are spreading rumors that I’ve already remarried, but that’s not true. I’m engaged, and the wedding will happen soon.”

However, she did not reveal the identity of her husband-to-be in the interview

Dr. Nabiha also shared her thoughts on relationships and gender dynamics, expressing that she believes women need men in their lives, regardless of how strong or independent they are. “A woman cannot live completely alone. No matter how brave she is, every woman needs the support of a man,” she said.

She emphasized the importance of mutual respect between men and women, advocating for cooperation over competition. “There shouldn’t be a rivalry between men and women. Each should recognize and respect the other’s role,” she noted.

Her statements quickly went viral, sparking widespread reaction on social media. Many of her followers expressed happiness at her engagement, while others engaged in discussions over her views on gender roles.

Dr. Nabiha, known for her candid commentary and unapologetic presence across TV and digital platforms, continues to be a polarizing yet influential figure in public discourse.