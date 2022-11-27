PTI leader Azam Swati arrested again in controversial tweets case

ISLAMABAD – Senior PTI leader and senator Azam Khan Swati has been detained once again by Federal Investigators in a case related to controversial tweets and statements against military leadership.

Reports in local media said the defiant politician was taken into custody from his farmhouse located in the federal capital Islamabad early morning. The outspoken politician was detained a day after he addressed the party's rally in Pindi last night where he criticized military leadership.

A case has been lodged against Mr Swati in FIA's cyber crime wing, under Sections 500-501-505 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code. He was first arrested under the same sections, and was already on bail in the case.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari shared a clip of a senior politician, saying Mr Swati has been arrested again by federal investigators after Azadi March speech where he asked some questions.

In the clip, the PTI leader can be heard hurling allegations against the outgoing chief. Swati said he stands for rule of law and called on lawyers, senators, and bar members to oppose laws that allow the torture of any citizen.

Senator Azam Swati arrested again by FIA after he spoke at our Azadi March where he asked some questions & spoke abt what hapened to him & his family. Is that a crime? Did the pussilanimous Senate Chairman again give his approval for this arrest? Fascism. #ReleaseAzamSwati pic.twitter.com/MMBWqvWm13 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 27, 2022

During his fiery speech, he singled out outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Major General Faisal Naseer. He used offensive language against Major General Naseer and threatened him that he would have to pay the price.

Earlier in October, Swati, 66, was released from Adiala Jail after the sessions court granted him bail in a case related to controversial tweets. He secured bail against a surety bond worth Rs1 million in a case related to controversial tweets against the country's top general.

PTI leader also claimed that he was tortured and humiliated during the custody. He was first taken into custody by the FIA's Cybercrime Wing from his residence in the capital on October 13.

More to follow...