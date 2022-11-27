TRP rankings: ARY, Bol News battle for top spot as Geo News viewership dropped in November 2022
01:47 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
TRP rankings: ARY, Bol News battle for top spot as Geo News viewership dropped in November 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s leading media houses ARY News, and Bol News are battling for the top spot in the Television Rating Points for the month of November 2022, while viewership of former leading news channel Geo News has dropped lately.

We at DailyPakistan bring you the average ratings of different news channels, to give you an insight which news channel is being watched the most amid drastic changes in the country’s politics.

A pie chart of monthly ratings shared by a monitoring agency has revealed that Geo News, known for its criticism of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, lost quite viewers in November.

With 30.19 percent ARY News’s rating continues to be the highest among all followed by Bol News and A-Sports. The data shows Geo News at number four with 8.79 percent viewers and Dunya TV at fifth with 3.87 percent viewers.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-11-27/trp-rankings-ary-bol-news-battle-for-top-spot-as-geo-news-viewership-dropped-in-october-2022-1669546843-7029.jpeg

Geo News’ ratings were thundering in previous months as compared to other mainstream channels.

Interestingly, ARY News and Bol News, a widely considered partial to PTI, have managed to grab the audience with criticism of the Sharif government’s policies -- a regular feature of news bulletins and prime-time shows.

However, despite a blow in overall viewership, Geo News managed to grab viewers’ attention in other rankings. The data from a recent report shows that Geo News competes with ARY with close margins in the first three weeks of October 2022.

In month to date section, at least 0.867 percent of people preferred the pro-government channel Geo News, which is followed by ARY News (0.754) and Bol News (0.443).

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-11-27/trp-rankings-ary-bol-news-battle-for-top-spot-as-geo-news-viewership-dropped-in-october-2022-1669546938-7184.jpeg

TRP suggests Dunya, Samaa, Express, Hum News, Aaj TV, Dawn, and 92 News HD are among the top 10 watched channels.

Ratings battle: Geo, ARY retain top slots; ... 08:00 AM | 24 Oct, 2022

Despite the huge popularity of handy gadgets like smartphones, television channels still remain the 'first screen' for ...

