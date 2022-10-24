Ratings battle: Geo, ARY retain top slots; Here’s the complete list of Pakistan’s most watched TV channels and programs (September, 2022)

Despite the huge popularity of handy gadgets like smartphones, television channels still remain the 'first screen' for many Pakistanis for information or entertainment.

As people spend considerable time of their day glued to TV screens, there’s a competition for rating among top TV channels and they do not hesitate to go to any extent to attract viewers, especially during prime time.

Most TV channels claim to be either the 'No. 1 channel' or the 'biggest news channel'. DailyPakistan presents you the insights and statistics of ratings of different news or other channels.

The following are the ratings for the month of September 2022 that are based on data provided by Kantar Media (MediaLogic), which gathers information using specialized devices installed on televisions in homes of nearly 221 million people across the country.

The report shows that at least 46 percent of people preferred entertainment in their leisure time, which is followed by news (27 percent) and sports (18 percent). Less than 5 percent of people go for regional, cooking, religious and other options.

Most Watched Channels

Last month, Geo Entertainment topped the TRP rankings. TRP data suggests that Geo Entertainment, which airs soap operas and morning/evening shows, was the most watched channel. ARY Digital remained runner up followed by state owned PTV sports, another entertainment channel Hum TV and Geo News. (7)

In the 24-hour time, Geo News also topped the list followed by ARY Digital, Hum TV, PTV Home, and Express Entertainment, Geo Kahani, Urdu 1, ATV, A-Plus and Hum Sitaray.(10)

Top News Channels

TRP race for September was won by Geo News with 0.566 points. Ary scored second highest (0.407), while Dunya secured 0.220 points on the TRP rankings, followed by Express News and Samaa. Hum News, Aaj News, Dawn News, 92 News and GNN also make it to the top 10. (13)

Top Sports Channels

In the sports channels, state owned PTV sports topped the list. Ten Sports remained runner up followed by Geo Super, A-Sports, and Fast Sports. (16)

Most watched Talks Shows

Talk Shows aired in prime time garnered a lot of attention, especially after major political developments. Geo bagged top 3 positions. Capital Talk with Hamid Mir of Geo News was the most-watched show this week with 1.483 points.

Another Geo Talk Show Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath was the 2nd most watched programme and the Report Card hosted by Aleena Farooq remained on number 3. ARY’s 11th hour hosted by Waseem Badami and Off the Record with Kashif Abbasi got fourth and fifth rank. (24)

Most Watched TV Programs

ARY Digital’s programs managed to garner most attention of Pakistanis. Who Pagal Si, Mere Humsafar, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, and Habs of ARY Digital remained most watched while Geo Entertainment’s Siyani remained at third position. (22)

Top Infotainment Shows

Most Pakistanis preferred to choose watching ARY’s Hoshiyaria, Samaa TV’s Khabar Haar, Dunya TV’s Mazak Raat, and Hasb e Haal and Jee Sarkar of Neo TV.

Pakistan’s Most Watched Morning Shows

During the first time of the day ARY’s Good Morning host by Pakistan Nida Yasir in the lead, followed closely by Geo Pakistan hosted by Abdullah and Huma.

Expresso presented by Imran and Armala secured third position, Bakhabar Sawera of ARY got fourth spot followed by Morning Show of PTV Home.

Ratings provided for the month of September, 2022. Daily Pakistan will be providing similar TV channels ratings for every month from now onward, so stay tuned.