IHC issues notice to ex-GB judge over allegations against former CJP Saqib Nisar

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana M Shamim over his allegations that the then CJP Saqib Nisar had made interference in Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz’s bail appeals being heard by the high court in a graft case in 2018.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah has also issued contempt notices to The News editor-in-chief, journalist Ansar Abbasi and others for publishing the news carrying Shamim’s allegations.

The high court took notice of the report after the registrar drew attention to it. Prima Facie it is an attempt to influence the under-trial cases, the court remarked.

IHC chief justice has also directed the Attorney General of Pakistan to appear before the court in a personal capacity.

The court has directed all respondents in the case to appear before it and explained as to why the contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

Former top judge of Gilgit Baltistan made shocking revelations about ex-chief justice of Pakistan in a notarised affidavit, stating that Saqib did not want deposed PM Nawaz and his daughter to be freed on bail ahead of the 2018 general elections, The News reported.

Shamim said that he was a witness to former top judge’s directions to a high court judge not to release jailed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on bail.

An anti-graft court sentenced Sharif to 10 years in jail in a corruption case involving the purchase of four luxury apartments in London. PML-N vice president Maryam was also sentenced to seven years and fined in the case ahead of general elections.

PML-N legal team moved the court for suspension but the judge adjourned the case till the last week of July.

The former chief judge recorded his statement under oath on November 10. The affidavit also contained his signature with a copy of his national ID.

“On assurances from the other side, former CJP became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea”, he said while adding that the directions were given to a judge of another court – who was not named in the oath statement.

The report further added that he [ex-GB judge] was witness to the event that happened at the guest house of GB court when the former judge visited the region with his family members.

Rana also mentioned that when he asked Nisar why he conveyed this point to the other judge, he said, “Rana Sahib you will never understand. You must treat it as if you never heard anything”.

Another point of affidavit cited that the former CJP was quite disturbed and continued talking on the phone to his registrar, directing him to go to the residence of the unnamed judge and request him to immediately call him.