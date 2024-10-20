Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

New Zealand beat South Africa to clinch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup trophy

DUBAI – New Zealand defeated South Africa by 32 runs to clinch the Women’s T20 World Cup title in Dubai on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 159, South Africa could only manage 126 runs in their 20 overs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 33, while Tazmin Brits added 17 and Chloe Tryon made 14 runs.

For New Zealand, Amelia Kerr and Rosemary Mair took 3 wickets each, while Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, and Brooke Halliday claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 158/5 in their 20 overs, with Amelia Kerr scoring 43 and Brooke Halliday contributing 38 runs. Suzie Bates made 32, while Maddy Green added 12 runs.

For South Africa, Malaba took 2 wickets, while Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, and Nadine de Klerk took one wicket each.

In the final held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, South Africa Women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and invited New Zealand Women’s captain Sophie Devine to bat first.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Broke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, and Fran Jonas.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and Ayabonga Khaka

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

