Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Utility Stores vs Model Bazaars in Punjab: Who is the best?

Utility Stores Vs Model Bazaars In Punjab Who Is The Best

The contrasting outcomes of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and Model Bazaars highlight the crucial differences in leadership, operational efficiency, and financial governance, which have led to USC’s forced shutdown and the expansion of Model Bazaars under the management of PMBMC (Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company).

These distinctions stem from critical initiatives that set Model Bazaars apart as a distinguished organization, while USC has faltered due to corruption and mismanagement.

The downfall of USC is rooted in financial mismanagement and corruption, as detailed in multiple audits that uncovered Rs 14 billion in irregularities between 2018 and 2020. The organization was plagued by fraudulent procurement practices, inflated costs, and insider collusion, leading to substantial losses, including a Rs 2.6 billion loss linked to the procurement of flour and sugar​

These systemic issues and the government’s unpaid debt of Rs 20 billion prevented USC from sustaining its operations.​

In contrast, Model Bazaars have excelled in financial management, demonstrating self-sustainability without relying on government subsidies. Under PMBMC’s leadership, Model Bazaars implemented structured rent collection systems and diversified revenue streams. They introduced innovative services such as Free Home Delivery, allowing them to grow and expand across the province.​

This financial independence and credibility allowed them to secure Rs 2.5 billion in funding for expansion, a clear reflection of the government’s trust in their operational model.​

While USC is being shuttered as part of a rightsizing initiative aimed at reducing loss-making state-owned enterprises, Model Bazaars have enjoyed strong government backing, with the Punjab government, led by the Chief Minister, endorsing key initiatives. One example is the Sahulat Stall initiative, introduced by PMBMC, where daily usage items are sold at prices even lower than DC-notified rates without government support or subsidies. This initiative reflects the strategic vision of Model Bazaars, which emphasizes public welfare while maintaining financial independence.​

Furthermore, the free allocation of state land in 13 districts to expand Model Bazaars showcases the government’s confidence in its ability to deliver affordable, high-quality goods to the public.​

USC’s operational inefficiencies significantly contributed to its downfall, including outdated systems, poor inventory management, and delayed vendor payments. The corporation’s reliance on running finance facilities with high interest rates further eroded its operational viability.​

In contrast, Model Bazaars have invested in modernizing their infrastructure, including solarizing bazaars, to reduce operating costs and enhance sustainability. Adopting digital systems for inventory management and rent collection has made operations more efficient, allowing Model Bazaars to handle increased customer footfall during peak periods such as Ramzan. This modern approach has earned them public and governmental trust, setting them apart as a efficient public service delivery model.​

Years of corruption and inefficiency have tarnished USC’s reputation, eroding public trust in the organization. Despite serving millions of low-income families, USC could not compete with private retailers, such as Imtiaz Supermarket, due to its inability to provide consistent services and competitive prices.​

On the other hand, Model Bazaars have maintained a strong, positive public image due to their transparent governance and well-managed operations. Initiatives such as the Sahulat Stalls and Free Home Delivery have further bolstered their reputation as a reliable provider of affordable essential goods. The introduction of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for stall management and a robust complaints redressal mechanism has ensured accountability and efficiency, distinguishing Model Bazaars from their struggling counterparts.​

Model Bazaars’ success and USC’s failure are the direct results of contrasting approaches to financial management, operational efficiency, and government support. While USC collapsed under corruption, mismanagement, and a lack of strategic vision, Model Bazaars have thrived through sound governance, financial independence, and government trust. Key initiatives such as the Sahulat Stalls, Free Home Delivery, and the solarization of bazaars have made Model Bazaars a beacon of public welfare and operational success, positioning them for continued growth with Rs 2.5 billion in funding and expansion into 13 new districts. The free land allocation and unwavering government support further highlight why Model Bazaars have become a distinguished organization, setting a new standard for public service delivery in Pakistan.

 

Picture of Sarfraz Ali
Sarfraz Ali
The writer works as an Editor of Digital Media for Daily Pakistan. He can be reached at sarfraz1168@gmail.com.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates – 20 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.65 279.35
EUR EUR 300.95 303.70
GBP GBP 360.40 363.90
AED AED 75.25 75.90
SAR SAR 73.55 74.10
AUD AUD 185.25 187.50
BHD BHD 730.70 738.70
CAD CAD 201.65 204.05
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 40.29 40.69
HKD HKD 35.37 35.72
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.87 906.37
MYR MYR 64.13 64.73
NZD NZD 170.21 178.21
NOK NOK 25.65 25.95
OMR OMR 715.20 723.70
QAR QAR 76.24 76.94
SGD SGD 210.75 212.75
SEK SEK 26.46 26.76
CHF CHF 318.90 321.70
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 2.56 2.61

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search