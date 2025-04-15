Lt Gen (R) Nigar Johar appointed Brand Ambassador for Women Empowerment

RAWALPINDI – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has appointed Lt. Gen (R) Nigar Johar Khan — Pakistan’s 1st female Surgeon General of Pakistan Army — as Brand Ambassador for Women Empowerment and Women Initiatives.

The RCCI made the announcement when it hosted “SHE LEADS – A Tribute to Women”, a prestigious event celebrating the strength, leadership, and remarkable achievements of women across Pakistan.

Lt. Gen (R) Nigar Johar Khan graced the occasion with her presence. Her inspiring journey of resilience and commitment continues to serve as a beacon of hope and empowerment for women nationwide. She has been appointed the brand ambassador in recognition of her contributions.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat, in his welcome address, hailed her as a true pioneer: “Her story is one of courage and breaking barriers. She has redefined what’s possible for women in Pakistan.”

Group Leader Sohail Altaf reaffirmed RCCI’s commitment to gender equality and inclusivity: “Such gatherings not only honor our heroes but also send a strong message — women are integral to our national progress.”

In her keynote address, Lt. Gen (R) Nigar Johar praised RCCI’s continued efforts to uplift women. He said, “Providing platforms for women to grow, lead, and contribute is the need of the hour. RCCI’s dedication is truly commendable.”

In a heartfelt moment, she also expressed her full support for RCCI’s planned solidarity walk with the Ambassador of Palestine, aimed at raising awareness and standing in unity with the people of Gaza and Palestine.