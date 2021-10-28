PU discontinues Master’s degree programme
Share
LAHORE – The University of Punjab has decided to discontinue the two-year Master’s degree programme in any subject from the next academic year.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the Committee of Deans. The latest decision has also been conveyed to affiliated colleges of the university.
No private or regular students will be offered the Master’s degree programme from the next year; instead, students will be offered admission in the fifth semester.
The university is yet to announce the alternate structure.
2.11% aspirants pass written exam for CSS 2021 ... 09:38 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the result of Competitive ...
- Quddus Bizenjo to be elected Balochistan CM unopposed as PTI’s Rind ...08:28 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Lulusar Polo in Pink 2021: Guard Group qualify for main final07:59 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- PU discontinues Master’s degree programme07:34 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- PM Imran summons National Security Committee meeting amid protests07:17 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- T20 World Cup – Australia win toss, elect to field first against ...06:55 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Katrina Kaif denies rumoured wedding to Vicky Kaushal05:45 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan's latest BTS video goes viral05:00 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Momina Mustehsan leaves everyone awestruck with her melodious voice05:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021