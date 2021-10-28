PU discontinues Master’s degree programme

LAHORE – The University of Punjab has decided to discontinue the two-year Master’s degree programme in any subject from the next academic year.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Committee of Deans. The latest decision has also been conveyed to affiliated colleges of the university.

No private or regular students will be offered the Master’s degree programme from the next year; instead, students will be offered admission in the fifth semester.

The university is yet to announce the alternate structure.