Quddus Bizenjo to be elected Balochistan CM unopposed as PTI’s Rind pulls out of race
Share
QUETTA – Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, a leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), has been elected as the chief minister of Balochistan unopposed after rival candidate withdrew from the race.
PTI Parliamentary Leader in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, earlier in the day, announced support for Bizenjo, ending prevailing political impasse in the province.
Furthermore, no other candidate has filed nomination papers for the chief minister’s election, clearing way for Bizenjo to be elected as new provincial chief executive unopposed.
BAP had nominated Bizenjo for the post after Jam Kamal Khan resigned as the chief minister on Sunday due to growing pressure from party members.
However, the PTIs’ parliamentary party in the province had nominated Rind for the position. However, he announced to quit the race after Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak reached Quetta to settle the matter.
As per the rules, the Balochistan Assembly will meet tomorrow to formally elect the new chief minister.
Subsequently, the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister will take place at the governor house in Quetta tomorrow at 4pm.
Jamal Kamal Khan resigns as Balochistan CM, ... 09:12 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
Jam Kamal Khan resigned as Balochistan chief minister on Sunday evening. "Jam Kamal Khan has submitted his resignation ...
- Quddus Bizenjo to be elected Balochistan CM unopposed as PTI’s Rind ...08:28 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Lulusar Polo in Pink 2021: Guard Group qualify for main final07:59 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
-
- PM Imran summons National Security Committee meeting amid protests07:17 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- T20 World Cup – Australia win toss, elect to field first against ...06:55 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Katrina Kaif denies rumoured wedding to Vicky Kaushal05:45 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan's latest BTS video goes viral05:00 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Momina Mustehsan leaves everyone awestruck with her melodious voice05:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021