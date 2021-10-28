Top military leadership vows to thwart entire spectrum of threats in befitting manner

09:01 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
Top military leadership vows to thwart entire spectrum of threats in befitting manner
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Armed Forces reaffirmed their resolve to respond to the entire spectrum of threats in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy.

The statement comes after a meeting of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and all Service Chiefs held at Joint Staff HQ (JSHQ) on Thursday to discuss defence and security environment.

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting which was attended by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, said ISPR in a statement.

The participants discussed a range of security related issues, including fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region, the shared challenges faced, work plan of the Tri-Services and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.

“Services Chiefs expressed complete satisfaction & full confidence in readiness of the Defence Forces,” read the statement.

They also lauded the sacrifices of security forces in the fight against terrorism.

JSHQ is functioning with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s Defence and National security,

CJCSC said Chairman JCSC also applauded the jointness of the Pakistan Armed Forces in meeting all Defence and Security challenges faced by Pakistan.

Aryan Khan finally granted bail after three weeks in jail
06:12 PM | 28 Oct, 2021

