PAKvsIND: Hassan Ali wins hearts with ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ video
Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali won the hearts of the fans with singing icon song “Dil Dil Pakistan” ahead of much-awaited Pakistan-Indian T20 match on Sunday.
The ICC shared the video of Hassan Ali with caption, “Pakistan star Hassan Ali belts out ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’.”
Hassan Ali first refused to sing when Professor Muhammad Hafeez handed over the guitar to him and after striking a note, the star bowler sang Dil Dil Pakistan — a sensational song sung by late Junaid Jamshed’s pop band Vital Signs in 1987.
It is unclear whether this was Hassan Ali’s singing debut.
🎵 Play us a tune Hasan! 🎵— ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2021
Hasan Ali puts his heart and soul into a rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan' ahead of tonight's blockbuster #T20WorldCup match against #India 🎤🎸https://t.co/f7ulxwmrt8
T20 World Cup: Pakistan face India in high octane ... 11:20 AM | 24 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – Heartbeats overflow as Babar Azam-led Shaheens will face traditional rival India in a high octane Group 2 ...
