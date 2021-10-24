PAKvsIND: Hassan Ali wins hearts with ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ video

Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali won the hearts of the fans with singing icon song “Dil Dil Pakistan” ahead of much-awaited Pakistan-Indian T20 match on Sunday.

The ICC shared the video of Hassan Ali with caption, “Pakistan star Hassan Ali belts out ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’.”

Hassan Ali first refused to sing when Professor Muhammad Hafeez handed over the guitar to him and after striking a note, the star bowler sang Dil Dil Pakistan — a sensational song sung by late Junaid Jamshed’s pop band Vital Signs in 1987.

It is unclear whether this was Hassan Ali’s singing debut.

