Pakistan calls for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir
Share
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the United Nations is the best inter-governmental organization to address the common issues faced by humanity including the contemporary triple challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his message on the occasion of the United Nations Day, he said Pakistan joins the international community today in celebrating the 76th Anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.
He said inspired and guided by the vision of our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan has always upheld the principles of the UN Charter.
He reiterated the call on the international community to work towards the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
He said Pakistan stands ready to work hand in hand with fellow UN member states to continue pursuing the noble ideals of the UN Charter for attaining peace, progress and prosperity worldwide.
On UN Day, Pakistan Army reaffirms resolve to ... 02:39 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Armed Forces Sunday extended its best wishes to United Nations on its 76th ...
-
- PAKvsIND: India falter as seven wickets fall for 148 in game against ...06:32 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan calls for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir06:00 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
- PAKvsIND: Hassan Ali wins hearts with ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ video05:15 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
-
- Shahveer Jafry ties the knot with Ayesha Baig in enchanting ceremony03:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
- Shahroz Sabzwari reacts to his shirtless viral video01:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat responds to Tamgha-e-Imtiaz controversy09:55 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021