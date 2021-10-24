Pakistan calls for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the United Nations is the best inter-governmental organization to address the common issues faced by humanity including the contemporary triple challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his message on the occasion of the United Nations Day, he said Pakistan joins the international community today in celebrating the 76th Anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

He said inspired and guided by the vision of our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan has always upheld the principles of the UN Charter.

He reiterated the call on the international community to work towards the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said Pakistan stands ready to work hand in hand with fellow UN member states to continue pursuing the noble ideals of the UN Charter for attaining peace, progress and prosperity worldwide.