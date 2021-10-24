Pakistani stars excited for Pak-India T20 World Cup clash
Web Desk
07:37 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
Pakistani stars excited for Pak-India T20 World Cup clash
Share

Pakistanis and Indians have been obsessed with cricket and admirably so the masses and celebrities alike can be spotted brimming with joy and enthusiasm as highly anticipated T20 World Cup match nears.

The green warriors kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign today with a match against arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Stadium.

Millions of cricket fans across the globe are glued to their television screens. Joining the masses, many celebrities who are also enthusiastic cricket fans have come forward and sent warm wishes.

Fahad Mustafa, Mani, Asim Azhar, Haroon Shahid, Ahmed Ali Butt, Ali Zafar were among the stars who tweeted their excitement.

Despite previous disappointments, Pakistani cricket fans have high hopes for a win. The PakvsIndia hashtag has been the top trend on Twitter and the internet eagerly anticipates the mega clash.

T20 World Cup: Cricket lovers in frenzy ahead of ... 10:35 PM | 23 Oct, 2021

Cricket lovers on both sides of the border are in a frenzy as traditional rivals Pakistan and India are all set to ...

More From This Category
‘Proud of you’ — PM Imran congratulates ...
11:05 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
Waqar Zaka advises Shah Rukh Khan to settle in ...
07:00 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
PAKvsIND: Hassan Ali wins hearts with ‘Dil Dil ...
05:15 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
Shahveer Jafry ties the knot with Ayesha Baig in ...
03:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five ...
02:59 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
Shahroz Sabzwari reacts to his shirtless viral ...
01:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani stars excited for Pak-India T20 World Cup clash
07:37 PM | 24 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr