Pakistani stars excited for Pak-India T20 World Cup clash
Pakistanis and Indians have been obsessed with cricket and admirably so the masses and celebrities alike can be spotted brimming with joy and enthusiasm as highly anticipated T20 World Cup match nears.
The green warriors kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign today with a match against arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Stadium.
Millions of cricket fans across the globe are glued to their television screens. Joining the masses, many celebrities who are also enthusiastic cricket fans have come forward and sent warm wishes.
Fahad Mustafa, Mani, Asim Azhar, Haroon Shahid, Ahmed Ali Butt, Ali Zafar were among the stars who tweeted their excitement.
Go Green ????????#unconditionallove ♥️ pic.twitter.com/cqmFRNiz1J— Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) October 22, 2021
Prediction for tomorrow? #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 23, 2021
The one who wins the toss tomorrow, wins the game ! ✒#PAKvIND #T20WorldCup— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) October 23, 2021
Clash of the titans today. Let’s not reduce the gentleman’s game to dog-fight by mixing it with politics. Neutrality should be the mainstay #PakvsInd pic.twitter.com/KcxIGZ2RbE— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 24, 2021
Wish you all the best #Pakistan t20’s biggest bash #pakvsind INSHALLAH pic.twitter.com/iUqYUrtIk5— Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) October 23, 2021
Congratulations Pakistan.— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 23, 2021
Despite previous disappointments, Pakistani cricket fans have high hopes for a win. The PakvsIndia hashtag has been the top trend on Twitter and the internet eagerly anticipates the mega clash.
