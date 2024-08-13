Petrol price slashed on eve of Independence Day

The federal government has announced a reduction in petrol prices by Rs8.47 per litre for the next fortnight, attributed primarily to a decrease in global fuel prices.

In addition, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered from Rs272.77 per litre to Rs266.07, marking a decrease of Rs6.70. This announcement was made by the Ministry of Information on Tuesday.

The fuel price cut comes as a significant relief to the public ahead of Independence Day, as the country prepares to celebrate 77 years of independence on August 14.

