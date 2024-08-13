Search

PakistanTop News

Petrol price slashed on eve of Independence Day

Web Desk
09:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2024
new petrol price in pakistan
Source: File photo

The federal government has announced a reduction in petrol prices by Rs8.47 per litre for the next fortnight, attributed primarily to a decrease in global fuel prices.

In addition, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered from Rs272.77 per litre to Rs266.07, marking a decrease of Rs6.70. This announcement was made by the Ministry of Information on Tuesday.

The fuel price cut comes as a significant relief to the public ahead of Independence Day, as the country prepares to celebrate 77 years of independence on August 14.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Petrol price slashed on eve of Independence Day

08:15 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Govt announces new initiative to boost connectivity along ...

07:21 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Dawood University VC Dr Samreen comes under gun attack in Karachi

06:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Turkiye company to begin waste collection in Lyari on August 14

06:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Fiverr flags Pakistani freelancers' gigs as unavailable amid internet ...

05:53 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Here’s how Imran Khan reacted to ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s arrest

Most viewed

04:22 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sharaqpur hospital doctor manhandled over patient’s death

05:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody for ...

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are ...

01:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz visits Arshad Nadeem’s home to present 10 Crore ...

02:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

WhatsApp, Facebook disruption enters third day in Pakistan

09:16 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

Cambridge announces O, A-Level Results 2024 in Pakistan today

Advertisement

Latest

10:25 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Indian man arrested for making peacock curry for YouTube video

Gold & Silver

03:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 13 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates 13 August
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2  280.5 
Euro EUR 303.2  305.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.10 357.10 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8  76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.4 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: