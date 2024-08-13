Indian man arrested for making peacock curry for YouTube video

An aspiring Indian social media star has been arrested and detained after facing backlash for a video in which he cooked and ate the country’s protected national bird, the peacock, police reported.
Kodam Pranay Kumar was taken into custody on Monday and placed in jail after it was confirmed through additional videos on his phone that the bird used in his curry dish video was indeed a peacock. "He is currently in jail on a 14-day remand under the Wildlife Protection Act. The court will decide whether he will remain in custody or be granted bail," said Akhil Mahajan, police superintendent in the southern state of Telangana.
Investigators are also working to determine how Kumar obtained the peacock, as the video has since been removed from his channel. The video, which featured Kumar preparing peacock curry, was reportedly an attempt to gain more views.
The reaction was not what Kumar might have expected. Social media users condemned the video, accusing him of promoting illegal wildlife consumption and disrespecting a national symbol.
The Indian peacock, known for its vibrant blue plumage and majestic wingspan, holds significant symbolic importance in India. The Mughal throne, known as the Peacock Throne, was adorned with bejeweled peacocks and once featured prominently in northern Indian plains. However, rapid urbanization and habitat loss over recent decades have drastically reduced their numbers. Strict wildlife laws now protect these birds from hunting and harm, with severe penalties for violations.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
