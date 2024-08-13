Indian man arrested for making peacock curry for YouTube video

An aspiring Indian social media star has been arrested and detained after facing backlash for a video in which he cooked and ate the country’s protected national bird, the peacock, police reported.

Kodam Pranay Kumar was taken into custody on Monday and placed in jail after it was confirmed through additional videos on his phone that the bird used in his curry dish video was indeed a peacock. "He is currently in jail on a 14-day remand under the Wildlife Protection Act. The court will decide whether he will remain in custody or be granted bail," said Akhil Mahajan, police superintendent in the southern state of Telangana.

Investigators are also working to determine how Kumar obtained the peacock, as the video has since been removed from his channel. The video, which featured Kumar preparing peacock curry, was reportedly an attempt to gain more views.

The reaction was not what Kumar might have expected. Social media users condemned the video, accusing him of promoting illegal wildlife consumption and disrespecting a national symbol.

The Indian peacock, known for its vibrant blue plumage and majestic wingspan, holds significant symbolic importance in India. The Mughal throne, known as the Peacock Throne, was adorned with bejeweled peacocks and once featured prominently in northern Indian plains. However, rapid urbanization and habitat loss over recent decades have drastically reduced their numbers. Strict wildlife laws now protect these birds from hunting and harm, with severe penalties for violations.

