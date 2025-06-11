Trump announces trade deal reached between US and China

WASHINGTON – Former US President Donald Trump has announced that a trade agreement has been finalized between the United States and China.

In a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump shared initial details, saying the deal will receive final approval from both him and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He stated that China will promptly supply all essential minerals required by the U.S., while the U.S. will provide China with agreed-upon items — including access for Chinese students to American colleges and universities.

Trump noted that under the deal, the U.S. will receive a 55% tariff, while China will benefit from a 10% tariff. In a separate post, he added that both leaders would work together to boost American exports to China, calling it a significant win for both nations.

However, full details of the agreement remain unclear. China’s Ministry of Commerce has not yet commented on the deal. It is worth noting that a similar trade agreement was signed last month in Geneva, but Trump later accused China of violating its terms.