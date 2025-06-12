Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan -12 June 2025 – 22 and 24 Carat Prices

Gold prices surged by Rs600 per tola to Rs352,900 in the local market on Thursday, driven by a rise in international rates.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold reached Rs352,900 per tola. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs514, closing at Rs302,554.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs352,900 Rs3,745 Lahore Rs352,900 Rs3,745 Islamabad Rs352,900 Rs3,745 Peshawar Rs352,900 Rs3,745 Quetta Rs352,900 Rs3,745

Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 324,591.667 265,575.000 Per 10 Gram 278,290.833 227,692.500 Per 1 Gram 27,829.083 22,769.250 Per Ounce 788,757.750 645,347.250

The upward trend in the local market followed a $6 increase in global gold prices, which rose to $3,345 per ounce. Local gold prices are typically calculated with a premium of $20 over international rates to reflect domestic market dynamics.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged. Silver was quoted at Rs3,745 per tola and Rs3,210 for 10 grams.