‘Full-Scale War Imminent’- Bilawal Bhutto blasts Indian aggression for denting peace

BRUSSELS – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned that South Asia is on the edge of a devastating war with India.

Following visits to Washington, New York, and London, Bilawal is now leading a nine-member Pakistani parliamentary delegation in Brussels.

He issued stark warning that the likelihood of an all-out war between arch-enemies is higher than ever before, citing recent Indian actions as dangerously destabilizing for the region. He said India’s unilateral measures following the April 22 Pahalgam attack have significantly lowered the threshold for military conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations.

“At this point, even a single terrorist incident could trigger open war,” Bilawal cautioned, adding that India’s readiness to respond militarily without concrete evidence risks plunging the entire region into chaos.

Tensions between two sides soared after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where 26 civilians were killed. India blamed Pakistan for the incident—a charge Islamabad has strongly denied.

The hostilities, which lasted nearly four days, were brought to an end on May 10 following a US-brokered ceasefire agreement. Bilawal credited the United States—specifically President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—for their diplomatic efforts in halting the escalation. “We’re grateful for the role the US played in securing the ceasefire,” he said, “but now we need global support to achieve lasting peace through dialogue.”

Pakistan has repeatedly called for India to share credible evidence regarding the Pahalgam attack and has offered to cooperate in an independent, internationally led investigation. “We’re confident in our innocence, and we believe international scrutiny will support that,” Bilawal stated, noting that international intelligence sources have echoed Pakistan’s stance.

PPP chief raised alarm over India’s reported threats to block Pakistan’s water supply, warning that any such move would be considered an “act of war.” He urged India to respect existing treaties such as the Indus Waters Treaty before pursuing any new diplomatic commitments.