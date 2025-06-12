Bilal Azhar Kayani given additional charge of Minister of State for Finance

By News Desk
9:32 am | Jun 12, 2025
Bilal Azhar Kayani Given Additional Charge Of Minister Of State For Finance

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assigned additional portfolio of Minister of State for Finance to Bilal Azhar Kayani, days after Budget 2025-26.

According to an official notification, the appointment has been made in continuation of an earlier notification dated March 7, 2025. The move comes under Rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, which empowers the Prime Minister to allocate additional responsibilities to federal ministers and ministers of state.

Kayani, who currently serves as Minister of State for Railways and also heads Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU), will now be handling key responsibilities in the finance ministry with immediate effect and until further orders.

Bilal Azhar Kayani Given Additional Charge Of Minister Of State For Finance

The development comes as government navigates challenging fiscal environment, including budget negotiations and ongoing talks with international financial institutions.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now