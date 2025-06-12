War clouds over Middle East as Israel gears up to strike Iran

WASHINGTON – Another crisis looms as Israel planned striking Iran amid nuclear standoff between arch-enemies.

Media reports claimed Netanyahu led government informed United States and Europe about plans to hit Tehran, triggering concern across global capitals, as it threatens to inflame regional tensions and derail ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program.

In response to escalating threat, US State Department ordered withdrawal of diplomatic personnel from Iraq and authorized voluntary departure of military families from American installations in several Gulf nations, including Bahrain and Kuwait.

Intel reports suggest preparations for targeted military operation are underway. The timing coincides with what Israeli officials view as a strategic window, as Iran faces internal economic pressure and has yet to fully rebuild its air defense systems following Israeli airstrikes over the past year.

Netanyahu earlier told US President Trump to support or at least not obstruct potential Israeli action. While Mr. Trump had previously resisted such calls, favoring negotiations over confrontation, recent statements suggest his confidence in diplomacy is waning.

Security warnings are increasing as UK maritime agency issued public advisory urging commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman to maintain heightened vigilance, citing the risk of military escalation.

Tehran also taken steps to prepare, developing rapid-response plan involving hundreds of ballistic missiles to be launched at Israel in case of an attack. Iran’s defense minister warned that all American bases in the region are within striking range, and vowed that the U.S. would face “severe consequences” if it becomes involved.