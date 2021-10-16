Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 October 2021
Web Desk
08:38 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 113,400 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,100 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,950.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore Rs 113,400  PKR 1,495
Karachi Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Islamabad Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Peshawar Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Quetta Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Sialkot Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Attock Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Gujranwala Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Jehlum Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Multan Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Bahawalpur Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Gujrat Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Nawabshah Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Chakwal Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Hyderabad Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Nowshehra Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Sargodha Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Faisalabad Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495
Mirpur Rs 113,400 PKR 1,495

