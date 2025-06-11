Lizard found in ice cream of 7-year-old boy

LUDHIANA – A shocking incident occurred in Ludhiana, India, where a lizard was found inside an ice cream purchased from a street vendor.

According to Indian media, the incident took place in the Giaspura area, where a grandmother bought ice cream for her 7-year-old grandson from a vendor. While enjoying the treat in the summer heat, the boy noticed something unusual in it and showed it to his grandmother.

To her surprise, she discovered a lizard hidden inside the ice cream.

Concerned for the child’s health, she immediately took him to the hospital. Fortunately, doctors confirmed that the child was in good condition and showed no signs of illness.

The ice cream vendor stated that he sources all his ice cream from a single company and that it comes pre-packaged. Following the incident, health department officials took action, and the District Health Officer confirmed that ice cream samples would be collected for testing.