Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan’s Tayyab Raza loses bronze medal to Indian wrestler
Share
BIRMINGHAM – Pakistani wrestler Tayyab Raza lost his bronze medal bout to his Indian rival Deepak Nehra in Men’s 97kg wrestling event in ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.
The Pakistani wrestler was outclassed by Nehra 10-2. In his previous fight, Tayab Raza showed great performance by trouncing Scotland’s Cameron Nicol by 10-0. Thus, he became the third Pakistani to play a semi-final.
However, his advance was cut short by Canada’s Nishan Randhawa, who defeated him in his respective category.
Earlier on Saturday, two other Pakistani wrestlers helped the country’s medal count to go up to seven including three silver, three bronze and one gold.
A Pakistani wrestler, Mohammad Sharif Tahir bagged a silver medal in Men’s Freestyle 74kg for the country. Meanwhile, Ali Asad trounced New Zealand’s Suraj Singh in 55 seconds to win bronze in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg.
Pakistani wrestler Sharif Tahir bags silver in ... 10:28 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
BIRMINGHAM – Pakistani wrestler Mohammad Sharif Tahir bagged a silver medal as he lost to India's Naveen Naveen ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
- Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan’s Tayyab Raza loses bronze medal ...10:12 AM | 7 Aug, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:42 AM | 7 Aug, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 August 202209:32 AM | 7 Aug, 2022
- FIA summons PTI leaders, employees in prohibited funding case08:44 AM | 7 Aug, 2022
- Russian girl travels to Pakistan to marry love of her life11:26 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
- Neelam Muneer is living a dream vacation in Swat10:51 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
- Eshal Fayyaz trolled for sharing photos in gym outfit09:24 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022