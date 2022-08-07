Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan’s Tayyab Raza loses bronze medal to Indian wrestler
10:12 AM | 7 Aug, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan’s Tayyab Raza loses bronze medal to Indian wrestler
Source: @SajjadWrestler (Twitter)
BIRMINGHAM – Pakistani wrestler Tayyab Raza lost his bronze medal bout to his Indian rival Deepak Nehra in Men’s 97kg wrestling event in ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

The Pakistani wrestler was outclassed by Nehra 10-2. In his previous fight, Tayab Raza showed great performance by trouncing Scotland’s Cameron Nicol by 10-0. Thus, he became the third Pakistani to play a semi-final.

However, his advance was cut short by Canada’s Nishan Randhawa, who defeated him in his respective category.

Earlier on Saturday, two other Pakistani wrestlers helped the country’s medal count to go up to seven including three silver, three bronze and one gold.

A Pakistani wrestler, Mohammad Sharif Tahir bagged a silver medal in Men’s Freestyle 74kg for the country. Meanwhile, Ali Asad trounced New Zealand’s Suraj Singh in 55 seconds to win bronze in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg.

