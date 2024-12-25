Female cops suspended for torturing Bykea rider in Islamabad’s Blue Area

ISLAMABAD – The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad has suspended female cops for allegedly torturing a rider of a ride-sharing company, Bykea.

Reports said the incident took place in Blue Area of the federal capital where women police officers tortured her while it is not know what led to the violence.

The IG Islamabad has also formed a two-member committee to investigate the matter. It will submit a report to the capital police chief and an action will be taken against the suspects if they found guilty.