Pti Announces Rally At Minar E Pakistan On February 8

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a major rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8, 2025. The party has submitted a formal request to the Lahore administration for permission to hold the rally at Greater Iqbal Park grounds.

According to the sources, PTI aims to showcase its political strength through this event. Chief Organizer Aliya Hamza, who has been designated to oversee the rally, has formally submitted the request for permission to the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore.

The request includes a plea for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to hold the gathering at the park’s grounds. The organizing committee for the rally consists of Chief Organizer Aliya Hamza, Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhuchar, and Ali Ejaz Butt.

PTI sources have made it clear that in case the authorities deny permission, the party will resort to a nationwide protest.