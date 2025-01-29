Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Fahd passes away

RIYADH – The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced the death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The funeral prayer will be performed today, January 29, following the Asr prayer at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Governor of the Eastern Province and son of the late King Fahd bin Abdulaziz.

The prime minister took to X to express his sentiments of condolence on his official wall and paid tribute to the late Saudi for his public service.

He said that Prince Mohammed bin Fahd’s remarkable contributions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and his legacy of dedicated public service would always be remembered.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, members of the Royal Family, and the people of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The prime minister also prayed for the exaltation of the deceased’s ranks in the Hereafter. “May Allah Almighty grant the departed soul eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen,” he said.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Latest

