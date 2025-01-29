‘Shaukat Khanum Na-Manzoor’: Karachi govt school vandalized before opening over name conflict

KARACHI – A government school in Shah Faisal Town of Karachi comes under attack by vandals who damaged infrastructure, citing the name of the institution.

The incident is said to be an act of protest against the school’s name, “Shaukat Khanum”, the mother of former prime minister Imran Khan. The building saw slogans saying “Shaukat Khanum na manzoor”.

After vandalism, Karachi police started probe as the building had recently undergone renovations worth Rs50lac, and the was set to hold its opening ceremony.

Those who wreak havoc also mentioned a charitable organization, creating concerns among local residents. Chairman Shah Faisal Town called for swift action to identify and apprehend those responsible for act of vandalism.