Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Javeria Saud comes under fire for ‘overacting’ during Ramazan Transmission

Javeria Saud Comes Under Fire For Overacting During Ramazan Transmission

KARACHI – Televangelists often use gimmicks to boost ratings and attract viewers, especially in the holy month of Ramazan when special transmissions air during Sehri and Iftar timings.

Famous TV host Javeria Saud becomes the latest person who sparked trolling with her TV appearance as she was spotted being emotional and it sparked criticism after her overacting during special transmission.

The Baby Baji star found herself at cthe enter of this criticism as her clip went viral online, Javeria is seen listening to the Kalam “Bhardo Jholi” recited by Ahmad Raza Qadri and Sherry Raza.

Social media users quicker to noticed Javeria’s overacting and expressed dissatisfaction with her performance. “This is all happening for ratings,” one user said while another criticized the act, saying, “What’s the point of this drama? Participate in prayers at home.” Several others pointed out that Javeria Saud seemed to forget that this was a live transmission, not a scripted drama, where such exaggerated performances are common.

The criticism sparked a broader debate about the nature of Ramadan transmissions and whether some hosts are prioritizing entertainment over the spirit of the sacred month.

YouTuber Rajab Butt’s Lavish wedding gifts spark outrage, online trolling

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani rupee – 5 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.6
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.85 746.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.85 196.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900 909.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.54 63.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.81 25.11
Omani Riyal OMR 723.15 731.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.3 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.25 211.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search