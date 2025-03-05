Javeria Saud comes under fire for ‘overacting’ during Ramazan Transmission

KARACHI – Televangelists often use gimmicks to boost ratings and attract viewers, especially in the holy month of Ramazan when special transmissions air during Sehri and Iftar timings.

Famous TV host Javeria Saud becomes the latest person who sparked trolling with her TV appearance as she was spotted being emotional and it sparked criticism after her overacting during special transmission.

The Baby Baji star found herself at cthe enter of this criticism as her clip went viral online, Javeria is seen listening to the Kalam “Bhardo Jholi” recited by Ahmad Raza Qadri and Sherry Raza.

Social media users quicker to noticed Javeria’s overacting and expressed dissatisfaction with her performance. “This is all happening for ratings,” one user said while another criticized the act, saying, “What’s the point of this drama? Participate in prayers at home.” Several others pointed out that Javeria Saud seemed to forget that this was a live transmission, not a scripted drama, where such exaggerated performances are common.

The criticism sparked a broader debate about the nature of Ramadan transmissions and whether some hosts are prioritizing entertainment over the spirit of the sacred month.