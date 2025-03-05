Who is the Pakistani property magnate advising Imran Khan to trust Mohsin Naqvi?

ISLAMABAD – A well-known Pakistani property magnate, who is currently residing in a foreign country, has advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to place their trust in Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, reports claimed without naming the business mogul.

The property tycoon has conveyed his message to the couple, who have been detailed in Adiala Jail for months in several cases ranging from corruption to misuse of power.

In the message, the businessman, whose identity was not revealed in the report, emphasised the involvement of the interior minister, who is considered closed to the military establishment, in efforts to defuse the prevailing tensions.

Despite the assurance, the former prime minister was reluctant to trust Naqvi, who he has been criticising on multiple occasions.

Reports claimed that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, who have been engaged in backdoor talks with the interior minister, are aware of his “positive” role in easing the tensions.

It is recalled that Imran Khan has been slamming Mohsin Naqvi since his appointment as caretaker chief minister of Punjab when he had alleged that Naqvi had a major role in the ‘regime change conspiracy’ against his government.

The PTI founder also expressed concerns over his appointment as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In August 2024, he had questioned his credentials for the role following national team’s humiliating 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first Test of their two-match series in Rawalpindi.

In a recent statement, he also called the interior minister biggest beneficiary of favouritism while lamenting over security situation in the country.