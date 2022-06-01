SC seeks reports from ISI, IB and police over ‘violation of court order by PTI leaders’
IHCBA filed petition for enforcement of the fundamental rights give in the Constitution in anticipation of PTI’s march
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered DG Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, and federal police after the Islamabad High Court Bar Association moved court against stern measures by the government to stop PTI's 'Azadi March'.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial ordered authorities to report facts that were needed to establish the sequence of events and find the perpetrators behind the riots that took place in the capital during the 'Azadi March'.
During the hearing, the apex court remarked that PTI workers ‘dishonored’ the commitment given by the party leadership to the court ahead of the long march last week.
CJP Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the petition filed by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association for enforcement of the fundamental rights of the people give in the Constitution in anticipation of PTI’s march.
The five-member bench however maintained that the announcement to postpone the sit-in from defiant politician prevented further damage to human life and property.
Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf told the top court that the PTI chief invited his supporters to sensitive D-Chowk despite the assurance, saying his call provoked party workers.
Meanwhile, the court maintained that scores of cops suffered injuries amid violent events from former ruling party members.
The CJP maintained that a detailed report was needed to establish the sequence of events and identify the culprits.
PTI chief Imran Khan earlier today said he is waiting for the Supreme Court's (SC) verdict as his party is set to hold another demonstration in Islamabad.
Imran Khan discloses future course of action as ... 09:35 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman, Imran Khan, has announced to move the Supreme Court of ...
On the other hand, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah announced that the ‘riot march’ will not be allowed to enter the capital under any circumstances, saying Pakistan cannot be left at the mercy of riot groups and miscreants.
PTI moves Supreme Court for holding 'peaceful ... 03:51 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking ...
