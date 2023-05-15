PM Shehbaz summons NSC session tomorrow as executive, judiciary on warpath

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the National Security Committee to discuss various issues amid ongoing confrontation between the coalition government and judiciary over elections and 'illegal favours' to PTI chief Imran Khan.

The meeting will be attended by members of the federal cabinet, chiefs of armed forces, including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Reports said matters related to external and internal security, political and economic situation would be discussed in the meeting, which comes as government has come face to face with some judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The ruling coalition flayed the judiciary after it ordered elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where assemblies were dissolved by the PTI earlier this year, within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies.

The government expressed reluctance over provision of funds and security for the elections as it asserted for holding polls across the country simultaneously, a suggestion which is unacceptable to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The huddle of civil and military leadership was to be held last week following the violent protests by the PTI supporters in various cities.

But it was postponed due to non-availability of some members of the committee.