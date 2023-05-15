LHC grants protective bail to Bushra Bibi till May 23 in Al-Qadir trust case

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Monday granted protective bail to Bushra Bibi, the former first lady in the Al-Qadir University Trust case, the same case in which his husband and former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested last week.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court led by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi heard the petition and granted bail till May 23. Khawaja Haris, Intizar Panjutha, and Ali Ijaz Buttur filed the plea in the graft case. The federal government, the NAB chief and others had been made parties in the petition.

After brief arguments, LHC restricted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Bushra Bibi till May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

In the petition, Bushra Bibi maintained that the country’s anti-graft watchdog illegally started an investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case, and maintained fear of arrest by the NAB team.

Last week, ousted premier and Bushra’s husband Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9. His arrest triggered widespread protests as thousands of his supporters went on rampage and ransacked civil and military installations.

More to follow…