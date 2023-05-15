Man who took away Lahore Corps Commander's uniform during PTI protest arrested

LAHORE – Police have arrested 340 suspects including one who took away the uniform of the Lahore Corps Commander for attacking the top army officer’s residence in the Punjab capital during PTI protests.

Reports said the security officials have expedite the manhunt to arrest miscreants involved in attacking GHQ Rawalpind, MM Alam Air Force Base Mianwali and public and private properties.

Police have arrested 70 people allegedly involved in attacking the military headquarters in Rawalpindi while photos of other suspects have also been release.

Meanwhile, a suspect who took away the uniform of the Lahore Corps Commander has been arrested.

Last Tuesday, the PTI chairman was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case, sparking violent protests in various cities of the country. The protesters had also entered the cantonment areas, with one of the worst attacks was witnessed in Lahore where corps commander house was ransacked.

Videos posted on social media also showed some protesters taking away books, diaries, printer and other things from the officials residence during the attack.