Punjab Police ASP spotted abusing, thrashing constables with stick (VIDEO)

LAHORE – An officer of the Punjab Police beaten his junior officials with stick and abuse them for not following the orders during duty in limits of the North Cantt police station in Lahore.

A video of the incident went viral on social showing ASP Taimoor hurling abuses at the constables, who are also replying in the same style, and later thrash them with his official baton.

The incident occurred on May 13 when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence following a vandal attack.

Three constables of the anti-riot force named Mujahid, Shahrukh and Shahid were deployed at Afshan Chowk. When ASP Taimoor reached the spot he ordered to stand up as they were sitting while performing the important duty.

At one point, both sides engaged in heated exchange of words when the officer was rebuking them for not performing the duty actively. The situation turned ugly when the ASP used his baton to hit them on heads and arms. He later left the spot on his vehicle.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpunjabsafecities%2Fvideos%2F2338888939625107%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="314" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

Punjab IGP Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident, calling it the failure of the ASP’s leadership. He said the officer should not resort to abusive language and beating whether what come may.

He said the matter was investigated by SSP-rank officer and found both sides guilty, adding that both sides later apologised to each other. However, he stressed that the officer should not have adopted such behaviour as there are multiple departmental process to hold the officials accountable.