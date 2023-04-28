Punjab Police’s spokesperson Nayab Haider arrested for beating an intelligence offer

Search

Pakistan

06:23 PM | 28 Apr, 2023
LAHORE – A spokesperson of the Punjab Police was arrested for allegedly manhandling and attempting to abduct an officer of an intelligence agency, it emerged on Friday.

Reports said Punjab Police Public Relations Officer Nayab Haider had been arrested after a case was registered against him on a complaint of the intelligence official at South Cantt, in the provincial capital.

The victim has nominated Haider, his song Zarghan Abbas, and several others in the case.

An altercation occurred between Haider and the officer of the intelligence agency on slow driving on the flyover of Cavalry Ground.

The car of the officer was hit from behind when Haider and his accomplices came out from their vehicle and started beating him with the pistol butt. They also tried to abduct him and hurled life threats on him.

