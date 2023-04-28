Punjab Police’s spokesperson Nayab Haider arrested for beating an intelligence offer

LAHORE – A spokesperson of the Punjab Police was arrested for allegedly manhandling and attempting to abduct an officer of an intelligence agency, it emerged on Friday.
Reports said Punjab Police Public Relations Officer Nayab Haider had been arrested after a case was registered against him on a complaint of the intelligence official at South Cantt, in the provincial capital.
The victim has nominated Haider, his song Zarghan Abbas, and several others in the case.
An altercation occurred between Haider and the officer of the intelligence agency on slow driving on the flyover of Cavalry Ground.
The car of the officer was hit from behind when Haider and his accomplices came out from their vehicle and started beating him with the pistol butt. They also tried to abduct him and hurled life threats on him.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290.3
|Euro
|EUR
|315.5
|318.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,565.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
