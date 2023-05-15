NA approves resolution to bring reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly, lower house of the Pakistan’s parliament, on Monday approved a resolution to file a reference against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial over alleged misconduct.

The resolution coincides with a protest being staged by the Pakistan Democratic Movement with JUI-F supporters on the forefront against the judiciary over alleged illegal favours to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The protesters of the ruling coalition parties have entered the Red Zone in the federal capital and set up camps to stage sit-in in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan days after it declared the arrest of the PTI chief in the Al-Qadir Trust case illegal.

Reports said a parliamentary committee comprising members of different political parties would finalise the draft of the reference. National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf will be authorised to constitute the committee.

Earlier in the day, speaking in the National Assembly, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, JUI-F leader Asad Mahmood and others called for bringing a reference over alleged double standards of justice by CJP Bandial.

Khawaja Asif said that one faction of the judiciary was involved in politics and backing the attackers who ransacked Corps Commander House in Lahore on May 9.

Saying Parliament should exercise its constitutional and parliamentary rights, he lamented that the judges are not serving justice instead doing politics.

The efence minister suggested Parliament should send reference against the CJP in the Supreme Judicial Council and play its historical role.