PM postpones NSC session, calls Cabinet meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The Prime Minister called a cabinet meeting after adjourning the national security meeting tomorrow (Friday).
Earlier, session of the National Security Committee was called for tomorrow (Friday), however, the meeting was postponed due to non-availability of participants,
Media reports suggests NSC meeting will be held on Tuesday now.
NSC meeting was called on the violent occurrences that have occurred nationwide and the harm they have caused.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,400 on Thursday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
