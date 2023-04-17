National Assembly denies funds to ECP for Punjab polls

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on turned down the motion seeking funds to the tune of Rs21 billion for the Election Commission Pakistan to hold general elections in Punjab.
The motion was moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar as deadline given by the Supreme Court to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to release funds to the electoral body for the snap polls ends today.
Meanwhile, the lower house of the parliament also unanimously adopted a resolution paying rich tribute to the services and contribution of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who lost his life in a road mishap, in restoring peace in erstwhile tribal areas and making outstanding arrangements for Hajj.
The resolution also commended Mufti Abdul Shakoor's special efforts for convincing the Saudi Government to reduce Hajj expenditures for Pakistani pilgrims. It demanded conferring a national award on late Mufti Abdul Shakoor.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 17, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|749.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
