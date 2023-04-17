National Assembly denies funds to ECP for Punjab polls

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on turned down the motion seeking funds to the tune of Rs21 billion for the Election Commission Pakistan to hold general elections in Punjab.

The motion was moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar as deadline given by the Supreme Court to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to release funds to the electoral body for the snap polls ends today.

Meanwhile, the lower house of the parliament also unanimously adopted a resolution paying rich tribute to the services and contribution of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who lost his life in a road mishap, in restoring peace in erstwhile tribal areas and making outstanding arrangements for Hajj.

The resolution also commended Mufti Abdul Shakoor's special efforts for convincing the Saudi Government to reduce Hajj expenditures for Pakistani pilgrims. It demanded conferring a national award on late Mufti Abdul Shakoor.