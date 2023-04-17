In a first, child care facility introduced in Masjid al-Haram

MEDINAH - To facilitate the pilgrims and worshippers, a childcare facility has been introduced for the first time in Masjid al-Haram (Grand Mosque), Saudi Arabia.

The nursery has been introduced under the support and supervision of the Saudi government and has been opened in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak as part of the third expansion of Masjid al-Haram.

The nursery will accommodate the children of Umrah pilgrims and worshipers under the age of 6 and would be able to handle 80 kids at one time.

"سبق" توثّق أول حضانة لأطفال المعتمرين والزوار بساحات المسجد الحرام.https://t.co/K3RCwe0lsJ pic.twitter.com/SKkOppNY6S — صحيفة سبق الإلكترونية (@sabqorg) April 14, 2023

The Saudi government aims to provide a peaceful environment to the parents so that they can devote themselves fully to the religious rituals while they kids are being taken care of.

The nursery will be operational round the clock with sleeping and play rooms for the children, while specialists will also be available to supervise the children at all times. It should be highlighted that this facility is free for the first 3 hours, but after that the parents have to pay a fee.

The government of Saudi Arabia is making every possible effort to facilitate the Umrah pilgrims which are landing in the kingdom in millions. The government would start the Hajj operation shortly after Umrah season is over and this is the first time that the government would welcome 2.3 million Hajj pilgrims - the first time after Covid-19 that such huge number of pilgrims would land in the kingdom as the social distancing protocols have been relaxed.