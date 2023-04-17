In a first, child care facility introduced in Masjid al-Haram

MEDINAH - To facilitate the pilgrims and worshippers, a childcare facility has been introduced for the first time in Masjid al-Haram (Grand Mosque), Saudi Arabia.
The nursery has been introduced under the support and supervision of the Saudi government and has been opened in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak as part of the third expansion of Masjid al-Haram.
The nursery will accommodate the children of Umrah pilgrims and worshipers under the age of 6 and would be able to handle 80 kids at one time.
"سبق" توثّق أول حضانة لأطفال المعتمرين والزوار بساحات المسجد الحرام.https://t.co/K3RCwe0lsJ pic.twitter.com/SKkOppNY6S— صحيفة سبق الإلكترونية (@sabqorg) April 14, 2023
The Saudi government aims to provide a peaceful environment to the parents so that they can devote themselves fully to the religious rituals while they kids are being taken care of.
The nursery will be operational round the clock with sleeping and play rooms for the children, while specialists will also be available to supervise the children at all times. It should be highlighted that this facility is free for the first 3 hours, but after that the parents have to pay a fee.
The government of Saudi Arabia is making every possible effort to facilitate the Umrah pilgrims which are landing in the kingdom in millions. The government would start the Hajj operation shortly after Umrah season is over and this is the first time that the government would welcome 2.3 million Hajj pilgrims - the first time after Covid-19 that such huge number of pilgrims would land in the kingdom as the social distancing protocols have been relaxed.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 17, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|749.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
