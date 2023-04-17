Sindh announces five-day holidays on Eidul Fitr

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Monday announced a five-day holiday for Eidul Fitr in line with the notification issued by the federal government.

A notification issued by the provincial government stated that it declared "public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr 2023 from 21 to 25 April (Friday to Tuesday) throughout the province of Sindh for all government offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh, except the essential services".

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 20 for the sighting of the Eidul Fitr crescent moon.

The meeting will be held at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad and will be presided over by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, an official statement said.