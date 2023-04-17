Pakistani football team will go to India in June

LAHORE - The national football team of Pakistan will go to India in June, where they will compete in the South Asian Football Championship from June 21 to July 3.

The national team will compete in the tournament scheduled in India, according to the Pakistan Football Normalisation Committee.

After Eid, the necessary steps will be taken to ensure that visas are issued on time.

International flight will be arranged for the national team's departure towards India, and the team camp for the tournament preparations will take place in the last week of May.

The Indian squad will defend its title in the tournament.