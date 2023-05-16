PTI’s Fawad Ch desperately runs to evade police arrest in viral videos

ISLAMABAD – Dramatic scenes occurred today as PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry ran frantically to evade police arrest soon after his releas by Islamabad High Court (IHC) in another previous case.

After getting bail from Islamabad High Court, the former information minister was about to leave with his lawyers when Anti-Terrorism Squad personnel attempted to nab him in another case.

After seeing the law enforcers, Chaudhary, a close aide of Imran Khan, ran out of his vehicle in a desperate attempt to enter the court premises to evade arrest, however, cops chased him while the whole encounter was covered by media.

سپریم کورٹ کے سینئر وکیل فواد چوہدری کو پہلے ضمانت کے باوجود سپریم کورٹ کے احاطے سے بغیر کسی وارنٹ کے اغواء کیا گیا اور اب انہیں اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ سے ضمانت ملنے کے باوجود ایک مرتبہ پھر اغواء کرنے کی کوششیں جاری ہیں۔#PakistanUnderFascism pic.twitter.com/a3tgyxqz2Y — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 16, 2023

Later, the cops took position at all entry and exit points of the court.

فواد چوہدری کی رہائی کے بعد دوبارہ گرفتاری کی کوشش۔۔

پی ٹی آئی رہنما بھاگ کر واپس عدالت پہنچ گئے۔۔



pic.twitter.com/9li3mC7597 — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) May 16, 2023

Earlier in the day, the court ordered officials to release several PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and others, terming their arrest illegal.

The former minister was held last week as he appeared at Supreme Court where he had took refuge to attempt arrest as government started crackdown against PTI leaders over vandalism and clashes at civil military installation in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s arrest.