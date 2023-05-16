PTI’s Fawad Ch desperately runs to evade police arrest in viral videos

ISLAMABAD – Dramatic scenes occurred today as PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry ran frantically to evade police arrest soon after his releas by Islamabad High Court (IHC) in another previous case.
After getting bail from Islamabad High Court, the former information minister was about to leave with his lawyers when Anti-Terrorism Squad personnel attempted to nab him in another case.
After seeing the law enforcers, Chaudhary, a close aide of Imran Khan, ran out of his vehicle in a desperate attempt to enter the court premises to evade arrest, however, cops chased him while the whole encounter was covered by media.
سپریم کورٹ کے سینئر وکیل فواد چوہدری کو پہلے ضمانت کے باوجود سپریم کورٹ کے احاطے سے بغیر کسی وارنٹ کے اغواء کیا گیا اور اب انہیں اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ سے ضمانت ملنے کے باوجود ایک مرتبہ پھر اغواء کرنے کی کوششیں جاری ہیں۔#PakistanUnderFascism pic.twitter.com/a3tgyxqz2Y— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 16, 2023
Later, the cops took position at all entry and exit points of the court.
فواد چوہدری کی رہائی کے بعد دوبارہ گرفتاری کی کوشش۔۔— Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) May 16, 2023
پی ٹی آئی رہنما بھاگ کر واپس عدالت پہنچ گئے۔۔
pic.twitter.com/9li3mC7597
Earlier in the day, the court ordered officials to release several PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and others, terming their arrest illegal.
The former minister was held last week as he appeared at Supreme Court where he had took refuge to attempt arrest as government started crackdown against PTI leaders over vandalism and clashes at civil military installation in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s arrest.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365
|368
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3..53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
