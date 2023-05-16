MedAngle: Pakistan’s medical education pioneer named in Global Silicon Valley Elite 200

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani medical education platform MedAngle has made it to 2023 Global Silicon Valley Elite 200 EdTech Company.

The ed-tech company, known for revolutionizing digital medical education, is the only company from a South Asian nation that has been included in the list.

MedAngle was ranked among startups shortlisted for the annual GSV Summit that helped leading minds learn and work together. The prestigious list is made up of the GSV Cup semifinalists, which have been picked from specific global applicants.

Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV) started the venture back in 2010. Tech giant and Microsoft founder Bill Gates was the keynote speaker of this year’s ASU+GSV Summit, which also featured other tech-heads.

MedAngle team is backed by over 150 physicians, healthcare experts, and medical students, and the team is led by Dr Mohammad Azib, who represented the country in Silicon Valley. The revered academic secured Transcend Fellowship and made it to MIT-Harvard Medical School Global Healthcare innovation program and was inducted into the Stanford Graduate School.

His start-up helped aspiring doctors get answers more than 45 million times. It also helped medical students with thousands of MCQs, clinical cases and other related content.