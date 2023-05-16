Search

TechnologyWorld

MedAngle: Pakistan’s medical education pioneer named in Global Silicon Valley Elite 200

Web Desk 02:21 PM | 16 May, 2023
MedAngle: Pakistan’s medical education pioneer named in Global Silicon Valley Elite 200
Source: Facebook/MedAngle

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani medical education platform MedAngle has made it to 2023 Global Silicon Valley Elite 200 EdTech Company. 

The ed-tech company, known for revolutionizing digital medical education, is the only company from a South Asian nation that has been included in the list.

MedAngle was ranked among startups shortlisted for the annual GSV Summit that helped leading minds learn and work together. The prestigious list is made up of the GSV Cup semifinalists, which have been picked from specific global applicants.

Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV) started the venture back in 2010. Tech giant and Microsoft founder Bill Gates was the keynote speaker of this year’s ASU+GSV Summit, which also featured other tech-heads.

MedAngle team is backed by over 150 physicians, healthcare experts, and medical students, and the team is led by Dr Mohammad Azib, who represented the country in Silicon Valley. The revered academic secured Transcend Fellowship and made it to MIT-Harvard Medical School Global Healthcare innovation program and was inducted into the Stanford Graduate School.

His start-up helped aspiring doctors get answers more than 45 million times. It also helped medical students with thousands of MCQs, clinical cases and other related content.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Biden picks Pakistan’s Shahid Ahmed Khan for President’s Advisory Committee on Arts

01:04 PM | 14 May, 2023

How Startup Pakistan is redefining media and Advocating for Change in Pakistan

11:15 PM | 13 May, 2023

Here’s why social media apps are still not working despite internet restoration in Pakistan

11:12 AM | 13 May, 2023

Internet, social media go down in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest

10:35 PM | 9 May, 2023

Former Masjid-e-Nabawi Imam from Pakistan passes away in Madinah

02:30 PM | 8 May, 2023

Sultan AlQasimi approves Jawaher Boston Medical District project in Sharjah

12:04 AM | 5 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

NSC decides to punish people who damaged military and private ...

07:05 PM | 16 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th May 2023

09:03 AM | 16 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 297.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365 368
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3..53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 16, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: